KATI president emphasizes on empowering women to develop country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari on Wednesday said that empowering women through education, professional skills, and motivation will enable them to contribute significantly to development the country.

Qandhari, while addressing a women empowerment event organized by KATI in collaboration with the Fehmida Begum Foundation, observed that women have representation in legislature, their participation was gradually increasing in multinational organizations and vividly visible in banking and health sector but the trend needed to be replicated in all the walks of life.

KATI President emphasized the critical role of women in industrial development and economic stability, noting that women in Pakistan are not yet receiving the recognition they deserve in business institutions.

He stressed that the empowerment of women, who constitute half of Pakistan's population, was essential for the country's development. He expressed pride in women's resilience, determination and the courage of contemporary women who were making their mark in society despite numerous challenges. Qandhari also lauded Nighat Awan, Senior Vice President KATI, for her relentless efforts for empowering women.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief KATI, Zubair Chhaya, highlighted the increasing participation of women in the private sector, acknowledging that though opportunities were not equal, women were excelling in various fields.

He commended women for effectively managing both office and domestic responsibilities that demonstrate their ability to handle multiple roles simultaneously. Chhaya also noted that, in the current economic situation, it has become essential for all household members to contribute financially.

Standing Committee Chairman Zahid Hameed discussed various initiatives taken in collaboration with the Fehmida Begum Foundation to provide women professional training of different skills to help them become self-reliant and organizing seminars to increase employment opportunities for women in industries.

President Fehmida Begum Foundation Dr. Sheikh Idris, Senior Vice President KATI Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Former Presidents Masood Naqi and Ehteshamuddin, Rukhsana Sheikh, Zainab Hameed, and UNDP Project Manager Naveed Sheikh reaffirmed their commitment to women empowerment with participation in the event.