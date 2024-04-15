KP Govt Announces Cut Of Rs .5 In Price Of Roti
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a cut of Rs.5 in the price of roti to provide relief to people on Monday.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has made this announcement after holding consultations with Provincial Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru and Secretary Food.
According to the notification issued here, the new rate of 100-gram roti will be Rs.15 and 200-gram roti at Rs.30 respectively.
Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru has said that the provincial government is taking such kind of steps for the welfare of the people and added that more similar people welfare-oriented measures are also in the pipeline.
APP/aqk
