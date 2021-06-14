KP to use modern technology for minerals' value-addition

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Monday said that the provincial government will utilize modern technology for the value addition of its minerals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Monday said that the provincial government will utilize modern technology for the value addition of its minerals.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding value addition of the minerals of the province. The representatives of the subsidiary organizations of Industries and Commerce Department especially attended the meeting. On this occasion, a representative of Pakistan Council for Scientific Industrial Research (PCSIR) gave a presentation on its research on turning various wastes of the marble sector in to exportable items, saying that the use of modern technology the waste of marble could be utilized for manufacturing of different products.

The meeting decided that that each department will play its due role in this regard.The special assistant urged upon all subsidiary organizations of Industries and Commerce Department for use of modern technology in the sector and value addition of them.

He expressed gratitude to the delegation of PCSIR and expressed his resolve that through adopting mutual coordination and consecutive effort, they would soon succeed in introduction of value addition in the mineral sector of the province.