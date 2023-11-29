Open Menu

KSA Extends Term For A $3 Billion Deposit Placed With Pakistan For A Year

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 08:31 PM

KSA extends term for a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for a year

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, informed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extended the term for the deposit of US$ 3 billion placed with Pakistan for another year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, informed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extended the term for the deposit of US$ 3 billion placed with Pakistan for another year.

“The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended the term for the deposit of US$ 3 billion, maturing on 05 December 2023, for another year,” said a statement issued here.

The $ 3 billion deposit agreement was initially signed through the SFD with the SBP in the year 2021 and the said amount has been placed with the State Bank of Pakistan on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the amount was rolled over subsequently in 2022, after the issuance of the royal directives that reflect the continuation of the close relationship between the two brotherly countries.

The recent extension of the term of the deposit for one more year is a continuation of the support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which will help to maintain the foreign currency reserves of Pakistan and contribute to the economic growth of the country, it concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Saudi Saudi Arabia December Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

10 minutes ago
 Open katchery held to address issues of climate ch ..

Open katchery held to address issues of climate change, wildlife

10 minutes ago
 NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terroris ..

NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terrorism Strategy

9 minutes ago
 Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Done ..

Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Donetsk region

9 minutes ago
 FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar In ..

FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar Industry

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, e ..

Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, educational models in Indonesia

9 minutes ago
FDA to digitalize its property record on PBR patte ..

FDA to digitalize its property record on PBR pattern

12 minutes ago
 Third nationwide polio immunization drive continue ..

Third nationwide polio immunization drive continues

10 minutes ago
 Sustained action amid global recession must to ave ..

Sustained action amid global recession must to avert financial implication: Expe ..

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address ..

Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address public gathering on Nov 30

26 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

25 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends bank cash withdrawal robbers

CTD apprehends bank cash withdrawal robbers

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business