Leather industries to be shifted in tanneries zone: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that leather industries will be shifted to tanneries zone.

Shifting to tanneries zone would also enable the leather industry to meet international demands, he expressed these views during a meeting with the Tanneries Association delegation led by Sheikh Naveed Iqbal.

Malik Ejaz, Faraz Dar, Muhammed Shahbaz and others were also present.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed the committee under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Maheen Fatima to submit a report regarding allottees in the next meeting.

Earlier, representatives of tanneries zone said that 238 tanneries were associated with theirorganization.