Local POL Production Increases By 3.82% During July-February
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 3.82 percent during the first eight months of the current financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2022-23.
POL products that showed positive growth include Motor Spirits the production of which increased by 4.03 percent during the months under review, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
Similarly, the production of High-Speed Diesel, Diesel Oil NOS, Furnace oil, Furnace Oil, Solvant Naptha and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed an increase of 8.
01 percent, 49.04 percent, 9.43 percent, 1.52 percent, and 3.05 percent respectively.
However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 11.36 percent, Kerosene Oil by 1.55 percent, Lubricating Oil by 31.43 percent, Jute Batching Oil by 43.99 percent, and petroleum product NOS by 16.80 during the months under review.
On a year-on-year basis, petroleum production has witnessed a decline of 16.85 percent during February 2024 as compared to the output of February 2023.
on a month-on-month basis, petroleum production also decreased by 1.899 percent during February 2024 as compared to the output of January 2024.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Business
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday41 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses local sugar supply for public welfare1 hour ago
-
Tennessee VW workers hold key unionization vote1 hour ago
-
Lakers book playoff date with Nuggets, Kings eliminate Warriors2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 20245 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi Arabia agreed to expand bilateral economic,trade ties13 hours ago
-
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF14 hours ago
-
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 202414 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay for strict monitoring of anti-hoarding activities15 hours ago