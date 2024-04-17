Open Menu

Local POL Production Increases By 3.82% During July-February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 3.82 percent during the first eight months of the current financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2022-23.

POL products that showed positive growth include Motor Spirits the production of which increased by 4.03 percent during the months under review, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Similarly, the production of High-Speed Diesel, Diesel Oil NOS, Furnace oil, Furnace Oil, Solvant Naptha and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed an increase of 8.

01 percent, 49.04 percent, 9.43 percent, 1.52 percent, and 3.05 percent respectively.

However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 11.36 percent, Kerosene Oil by 1.55 percent, Lubricating Oil by 31.43 percent, Jute Batching Oil by 43.99 percent, and petroleum product NOS by 16.80 during the months under review.

On a year-on-year basis, petroleum production has witnessed a decline of 16.85 percent during February 2024 as compared to the output of February 2023.

on a month-on-month basis, petroleum production also decreased by 1.899 percent during February 2024 as compared to the output of January 2024.

