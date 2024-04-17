Open Menu

Minister Appreciate UAE’s Support For Pakistan Economic Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) support to help Pakistan deal with its economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) support to help Pakistan deal with its economic challenges.

The minister met with UAE’s Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, said a press release issued here.

The minister acknowledged long-standing brotherly ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

The minister briefed UAE's Minister of State for Financial Affairs about the priority areas of taxation, energy and privatization of SOEs.

He also informed that Pakistan wanted to re-engage with Middle Eastern Banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

3 minutes ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

3 minutes ago
 Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

20 minutes ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

20 minutes ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

20 minutes ago
 Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to ..

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

20 minutes ago
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to cli ..

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi

31 minutes ago
 Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

23 minutes ago
 Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complic ..

Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks

23 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward are ..

Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro

24 minutes ago
 Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but n ..

Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll

23 minutes ago
 Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protect ..

Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protection: EU watchdog

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business