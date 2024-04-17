Minister Appreciate UAE’s Support For Pakistan Economic Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) support to help Pakistan deal with its economic challenges
The minister met with UAE’s Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, said a press release issued here.
The minister acknowledged long-standing brotherly ties between the UAE and Pakistan.
The minister briefed UAE's Minister of State for Financial Affairs about the priority areas of taxation, energy and privatization of SOEs.
He also informed that Pakistan wanted to re-engage with Middle Eastern Banks.
