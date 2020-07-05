UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFS&R Ministry Piloting Project To Use Locusts For Developing Bio Compost Through Community Mobilization

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

NFS&R Ministry piloting project to use locusts for developing bio compost through community mobilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research (NFS&R) is piloting a project to use locusts for developing bio compost through community mobilization in order to mitigating the pest attacks through incentivising the local communities.

The project was at approval stage and pilot testing in Cholistan and Thar, said press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

If 10% population of both pilot areas becomes active then 222,000 force available to combat against the locust.

The project will result in protection of biodiversity and fully mobilization of local community to develop well informed system to protect 23.

6 million hectares of cropped area.

There will be Reduction in environmental pollution and there will be Introduction of low cost (60-70% lower) compost and expected return will be around Rs 2.80 billion in two year.

It will result in Improving soil organic matter, soil fertility and soil health.

Through this project, Organic farming will be promoted in Pakistan that will improve crop productivity by 10-15% .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Thar Cholistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Oman announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Gargash Chairs first meeting of National Human Rig ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, DAFZA collaborate to connect digita ..

19 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.