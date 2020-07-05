NFS&R Ministry piloting project to use locusts for developing bio compost through community mobilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research (NFS&R) is piloting a project to use locusts for developing bio compost through community mobilization in order to mitigating the pest attacks through incentivising the local communities.

The project was at approval stage and pilot testing in Cholistan and Thar, said press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

If 10% population of both pilot areas becomes active then 222,000 force available to combat against the locust.

The project will result in protection of biodiversity and fully mobilization of local community to develop well informed system to protect 23.

6 million hectares of cropped area.

There will be Reduction in environmental pollution and there will be Introduction of low cost (60-70% lower) compost and expected return will be around Rs 2.80 billion in two year.

It will result in Improving soil organic matter, soil fertility and soil health.

Through this project, Organic farming will be promoted in Pakistan that will improve crop productivity by 10-15% .