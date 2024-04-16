NPO to organize two-day online workshop on ‘Advance Excel'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a two-day online workshop on “Advance Excel” from April 24 to 25.

The workshop aimed at providing skills and knowledge which would allow the participants to learn MS Excel tools, techniques and create lookup functions, set Excel working options, enhance charts, protect worksheet data, perform advanced data operations using summarizing, Pivot Tables, create data consolidations and use macros, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.

On the first day, the workshop highlights understanding basic formulas and functions, using range Names, and using advanced formulas & functions whereas on the second day, it provides knowledge about managing, sorting and filtering tables, configuring charts with Excel 2016, and using Pivot Tables in Excel 16.

The webinar is designed for business professionals, finance and accounting professionals, data analysts, administrative staff, research and academics, project managers, entrepreneurs and small business owners.