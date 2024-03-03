Open Menu

Over 8.3m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, 72 Pc Increase Recorded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 83,93,090 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February 29,2024, recording an increase in arrivals by 72.16 per cent compared to corresponding period of the last year 2023.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 8.3 million or 83,85,752 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.2 million or 42,78,312 bales, recording an increase in arrival by 42.

79.

Sindh generated over 4.1 million or 41,14,778 bales with 118.99 percent increase recorded.

Textile sector bought 78,92,085 bales while exporters purchased 2,92,726 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2023-24.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 16,95,410 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,64,491 bales.

Total 56 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 2,08,279 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

