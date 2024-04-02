Open Menu

PAJCCI Welcome Agreements Reached Between Pak-Afghan Delegates On Bilateral Trade, Transit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM

PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trade, transit

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), has welcomed agreements reached in a

recent two-day parleys between the delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan on bilateral and transit trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), has welcomed agreements reached in a

recent two-day parleys between the delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan on bilateral and transit trade.

In a press statement issued here Tuesday, Coordinator PAJCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said

that the decision to delink trade from politics while keeping in view public interest as a top priority is welcoming.

He said all the decisions taken during the meetings are praiseworthy and will help in the promotion of Pak-Afghan trade by removing the prevailing hurdles.

Sharing settlements reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Zia ul Haq said that these agreements include developing trade and passage relations without any hurdle.

It was also agreed to give final shape to Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement within a period of two months.

According to the agreement, Pakistan will enable cross-stuffing at Karachi ports while Afghan truck drivers would be exempted from visa requirements for a year beginning in May and to allow vehicles to move against temporary admission documents.

“The decision will end the uncertainty in bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs),” Zia hoped. It is also decided that within two months period, Multi Model Air Transit would be started through airports of both countries.

Pakistan will use insurance guarantees rather than bank guarantees for transit trade as both sides agreed to boost trading through financial systems rather than barter trade. It was also agreed at the meeting that Pakistan would import coal from Afghanistan, Zia ul Haq said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Vehicles Bank Chamber Zia-ul-Haq May Visa Commerce All From Agreement Industry Top Asia

Recent Stories

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic ch ..

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

8 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefinin ..

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..

25 minutes ago
 PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against ..

PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus

18 minutes ago
 UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

18 minutes ago
 Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

49 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

18 minutes ago
 NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooper ..

NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..

8 minutes ago
 Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

8 minutes ago
 US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold price ..

US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump

8 minutes ago
 Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business