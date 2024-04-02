- Home
PAJCCI Welcome Agreements Reached Between Pak-Afghan Delegates On Bilateral Trade, Transit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), has welcomed agreements reached in a
recent two-day parleys between the delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan on bilateral and transit trade.
In a press statement issued here Tuesday, Coordinator PAJCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said
that the decision to delink trade from politics while keeping in view public interest as a top priority is welcoming.
He said all the decisions taken during the meetings are praiseworthy and will help in the promotion of Pak-Afghan trade by removing the prevailing hurdles.
Sharing settlements reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Zia ul Haq said that these agreements include developing trade and passage relations without any hurdle.
It was also agreed to give final shape to Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement within a period of two months.
According to the agreement, Pakistan will enable cross-stuffing at Karachi ports while Afghan truck drivers would be exempted from visa requirements for a year beginning in May and to allow vehicles to move against temporary admission documents.
“The decision will end the uncertainty in bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs),” Zia hoped. It is also decided that within two months period, Multi Model Air Transit would be started through airports of both countries.
Pakistan will use insurance guarantees rather than bank guarantees for transit trade as both sides agreed to boost trading through financial systems rather than barter trade. It was also agreed at the meeting that Pakistan would import coal from Afghanistan, Zia ul Haq said.
