Pak-Saudi Arabia Agreed To Expand Bilateral Economic,trade Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation and scale up the partnership in diverse fields.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr.
Muhammad Aurangzeb, had a constructive meeting with Mohammad Al-Jadaan, Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia,Said a press release issued here.
Saudi Finance Minister reiterated support for Pakistan’s economic growth including through investments.
Recent Stories
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
More Stories From Business
-
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF1 hour ago
-
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 20241 hour ago
-
Ch. Shafay for strict monitoring of anti-hoarding activities3 hours ago
-
Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks4 hours ago
-
PMYP, SBP deliberate on expanding youth loan scheme4 hours ago
-
FDE announces results of class 5 & 8 centralized exams 2023-244 hours ago
-
CCP issues policy note disclosure on ‘Cement Packaging'4 hours ago
-
LCCI identifies key issues hampering economic growth4 hours ago
-
SMEDA holds interactive session with NIM delegation5 hours ago