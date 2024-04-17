Pak-Saudi Arabia agreed to expand bilateral economic,trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation and scale up the partnership in diverse fields.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, had a constructive meeting with Mohammad Al-Jadaan, Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia,Said a press release issued here.

Saudi Finance Minister reiterated support for Pakistan’s economic growth including through investments.