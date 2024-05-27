Open Menu

Pakistan, Netherlands Negotiate On Economy,trade For Eying New Investment Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan, Netherlands negotiate on economy,trade for eying new investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan and Netherlands on Monday discussed the opportunities for economic and trade ties and also eye new investment opportunities for increasing the bilateral economic ties.

Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan, Henny Fokel De Vries called on Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan. Both discussed to deepen the trade relations, said a press release issued.

The Ambassador appreciated the role of Minister of Commerce in coordinating and support for resolving the issues of Dutch companies. Minister Jam Kamal Khan requested to renew the technical programs like CBI and PUM for benefits of SMEs in Pakistan.

 

He also extended an invitation to the Dutch Minister for Trade to visit Pakistan along with a business delegation as many Dutch companies are operating in Pakistan. The minister highlighted Pakistan's significant potential in various sectors, including renewable energy, services, agriculture, IT, human resources, fisheries, and textiles

The minister emphasized the need for value addition in the food sectors and advocated for increased B2B interactions to foster mutual trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture Visit Netherlands Commerce Textile

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

59 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

59 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business