Pakistan, Netherlands negotiate on economy,trade for eying new investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan and Netherlands on Monday discussed the opportunities for economic and trade ties and also eye new investment opportunities for increasing the bilateral economic ties.

Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan, Henny Fokel De Vries called on Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan. Both discussed to deepen the trade relations, said a press release issued.

The Ambassador appreciated the role of Minister of Commerce in coordinating and support for resolving the issues of Dutch companies. Minister Jam Kamal Khan requested to renew the technical programs like CBI and PUM for benefits of SMEs in Pakistan.

He also extended an invitation to the Dutch Minister for Trade to visit Pakistan along with a business delegation as many Dutch companies are operating in Pakistan. The minister highlighted Pakistan's significant potential in various sectors, including renewable energy, services, agriculture, IT, human resources, fisheries, and textiles.

The minister emphasized the need for value addition in the food sectors and advocated for increased B2B interactions to foster mutual trade.