Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.097 Billion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:10 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,097.8 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,012.8 million in the week ended on February 16, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,097.8 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,012.8 million in the week ended on February 16, 2024.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $ 44 million to $ 8,012.
8 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.
Meanwhile net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,085 million.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 9, 2024, were $ 13,149.1 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,056.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,092.6 million.
