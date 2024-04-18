Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.37 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:03 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 13,373.7 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank stood at $ 8,054.7 million in the week ended on April 12, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 13,373.7 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank stood at $ 8,054.7 million in the week ended on April 12, 2024.
State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 14.4 million to $ 8,054.7 million during the week under review while SBP had also executed the repayment of $ 1 billion- comprising both principal as well as interest- on maturity of Pakistan’s International Bond.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,319 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 5, 2024, were $ 13,441.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,040.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,401.4 million.
Recent Stories
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses
Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir M ..
Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian fund fraud
Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations
Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador
KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera
Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with Israel
Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor
High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook50 minutes ago
-
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations1 hour ago
-
High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact1 hour ago
-
PTCL posts 14 % revenue growth55 minutes ago
-
Prudent policies, reforms poised to result in sustainable economic growth: Governor State Bank of Pa ..2 hours ago
-
ICCI resolute to turn Islamabad an ecofriendly city: Khalid Malik2 hours ago
-
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q14 hours ago
-
China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 60 bln USD4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points4 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar4 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook4 hours ago