Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.37 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 13,373.7 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank stood at $ 8,054.7 million in the week ended on April 12, 2024.

State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 14.4 million to $ 8,054.7 million during the week under review while SBP had also executed the repayment of $ 1 billion- comprising both principal as well as interest- on maturity of Pakistan’s International Bond.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,319 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 5, 2024, were $ 13,441.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,040.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,401.4 million.

