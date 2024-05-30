Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 14.3 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 08:34 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 14,315.4 million in the week ended on May 24, 2024 while foreign reserves held by the State Bank reached $ 9,093.7 million.
The SBP, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank decreased by
$ 63 million to $ 9,093.
7 million due to external debt repayments during the week under review.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,221.7 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 17, 2024, were $ 14,585.4 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 9,157 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,428.4 million.
