PARC to provide over 200 tons of certified seeds of wheat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) would provide over 200 tons high yielding seeds of wheat to growers across the crop sowing areas in the country during current Rabi season in order to ensure maximum per-acre crop output to attain self-sufficiency in staple grain production.

The seeds are comprising on 06 high-yielding verities including Pakistan 2003, Borlaug 2016, Zencol 2016, Markaz 2019, NARC Supper, and AZRIC Dera, Project Incharge Wheat Productivity Enhancement Program in NARC, Dr Sikandar Shaheen told while talking to APP here Wednesday. He said that in order to enhance the output of wheat, the NARC was tasked to develop new high-yielding, climate tolerant seed verities to enhance per-acre output of the commodity to tackle with the growing demand of wheat and its by products. These seed verities are of pr-basic, basic and certified, he said adding that pre-basic and basic seeds were provided to seed producing companies and certified seeds are supplied to farmers and the process helps in further seed multiplication and enhance availability of certified seeds to growers across the country.

We are also providing seeds to Punjab Seed Corporation, as the corporation has huge infrastructure and network, which further multiply these seeds verities to ensure availability of certified seeds to maximize per-acre crop output, besides developing climate smart seeds to meet the emerging environmental challenges, he expressed.

Under the project, he said that government had so far provided 350 metric tons of wheat seeds, adding that 15 training programs were also conducted across the four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to trained about 1,500 farmers.

During coming season, he said that more then 2,000 farmers would be trained, besides training the field extension workers and master trainers, which would further train growers on farm management including water, fertilizers and pest control to achieve higher production.

Dr Sikandar further informed that the Council had also devised a mechanism to impart training to wheat growers, particularly wheat growers of flood hit areas to revive the agriculture sector in these areas, adding that the training would be provided in collaboration with NRSP and trained field extension staff.