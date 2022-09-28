UrduPoint.com

PARC To Provide Over 200 Tons Of Certified Seeds Of Wheat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PARC to provide over 200 tons of certified seeds of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) would provide over 200 tons high yielding seeds of wheat to growers across the crop sowing areas in the country during current Rabi season in order to ensure maximum per-acre crop output to attain self-sufficiency in staple grain production.

The seeds are comprising on 06 high-yielding verities including Pakistan 2003, Borlaug 2016, Zencol 2016, Markaz 2019, NARC Supper, and AZRIC Dera, Project Incharge Wheat Productivity Enhancement Program in NARC, Dr Sikandar Shaheen told while talking to APP here Wednesday. He said that in order to enhance the output of wheat, the NARC was tasked to develop new high-yielding, climate tolerant seed verities to enhance per-acre output of the commodity to tackle with the growing demand of wheat and its by products. These seed verities are of pr-basic, basic and certified, he said adding that pre-basic and basic seeds were provided to seed producing companies and certified seeds are supplied to farmers and the process helps in further seed multiplication and enhance availability of certified seeds to growers across the country.

We are also providing seeds to Punjab Seed Corporation, as the corporation has huge infrastructure and network, which further multiply these seeds verities to ensure availability of certified seeds to maximize per-acre crop output, besides developing climate smart seeds to meet the emerging environmental challenges, he expressed.

Under the project, he said that government had so far provided 350 metric tons of wheat seeds, adding that 15 training programs were also conducted across the four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to trained about 1,500 farmers.

During coming season, he said that more then 2,000 farmers would be trained, besides training the field extension workers and master trainers, which would further train growers on farm management including water, fertilizers and pest control to achieve higher production.

Dr Sikandar further informed that the Council had also devised a mechanism to impart training to wheat growers, particularly wheat growers of flood hit areas to revive the agriculture sector in these areas, adding that the training would be provided in collaboration with NRSP and trained field extension staff.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Flood Water Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2016 2019 Government Wheat

Recent Stories

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

4 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

27 minutes ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

31 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

34 minutes ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.