Parliamentary CPEC body stresses early completion of Gwadar projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Thursday directed all the stakeholders concerned to work promptly and effectively to ensure that all the under construction projects at Gwadar to be completed in time.

"Gwadar is the most important component of CPEC, and the success and prolific results of CPEC are intrinsically dependent on the effective operationalization of Gwadar," Sher Ali Arbab said while chairing the meeting of the committee here.

He said it was mandatory that the ongoing projects at Gwadar pertaining to infrastructure build up, water, health, energy provision and security arrangements should be completed promptly and effectively.

The committee was briefed by high officials of various ministries and departments including Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Maritime Affairs; Communications; Interior; National Highway Authority; Frontier Works Organization (FWO); Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB); Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

The officials briefed the committee about the progress of projects at Gwadar including New International Airport, Desalination Water Plant, 300 MW Power Plant, Pak-China Friendship Hospital and Technical and Vocational Institute, East-Bay Expressway and construction of Breakwaters, Smart Port City Master Plan and proposed Naukundi-Mashkhel-Panjgur road.

The chairman directed the interior ministry to ensure that the rights of any citizen should not be violated in the name of security arrangements at Gwadar.

He also instructed the GDA to rehabilitate and operationalize the already installed desalination water plants at Gwadar so that the cost incurred might not go in vain.

The chair also directed departments concerned to resolve the issues highlighted by the committee members and incorporate their valuable recommendations while executing the ongoing projects at Gwadar.

Moreover, the chairman directed ministries, divisions and other quarters concerned to ensure the strongest coordination amongst them and any undue delay in completion of projects at Gwadar would not be tolerated.

The chair remarked that CPEC would not take off unless every one of us exerts painstaking efforts to achieve its long cherished goals and the coming generation of Pakistan could witness a bright and prosperous future.

The meeting was attended by members of National Assembly Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Zahid Akram Durrani, and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.