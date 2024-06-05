PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agriculture census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has organized third awareness-building workshop at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad aimed at to engaging agricultural scientists, academia, researchers, agriculture business entrepreneurs, policy planners and the general public on the upcoming Agricultural Census of Pakistan.

The first workshop of this series was held at the Sindh University of Agriculture Tandojam, Hyderabad and the second workshop at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, which represent PBS's ongoing commitment to promoting broad awareness and participation in this crucial national endeavor, said a press release issued by PBS.

The workshop saw attended by the representatives from academia, researchers and senior officials from provincial and district government entities. Additionally, representatives from crucial provincial departments such as Agriculture, Livestock, Crop Reporting Service, Bureau of Statistics, Board of Revenue, and Education were actively engaged.

Naeem-uz- Zafar Chief Statistician PBS emphasized the significance of agricultural census and its crucial role in provision of accurate timely & reliable data for evidence based policy planning. He said that Agricultural Census in Pakistan is vital for policymakers, offering crucial data insights essential for informed policy decisions and targeted investments, ensuring sustainable growth and development in the agricultural sector.

He expressed a desire for PBS and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, to establish a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enable the sharing of information, experience, and knowledge.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal focal person for the 7th Agricultural census, apprised the participants about the activities carried out by PBS including the largest exercise of South Asia, 7th Population & Housing Census, the first ever Digital Census and other Surveys for provision of data for evidence-based policy planning.

He highlighted the importance of the agricultural sector towards the economy of Pakistan and its contribution towards GDP.

He informed that agriculture sector contributes 24% to GDP and 38 percent of the Pakistan Labour force is linked to agriculture, therefore it is imperative that updated accurate and reliable data is available for policy planning.

He added that considering the complexity, urgency, and breadth of Agricultural census activities, implementing a digital solution becomes imperative for efficient management and control. Consequently, all data collection and administrative tasks are systematically organized within their respective modules.

He informed that IT tools and techniques like tablets, laptops, internet devices will be utilized for the 7th Agricultural Census. While discussing the field operations matter, he informed the extensive operational network, which includes field offices and 157 district offices nationwide.

He added that the census field operations will initiate in August 2024 with the enumeration of large agricultural holdings, followed by subsequent phases in September and October, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all regions across the country.

Regarding training of field staff, he added that robust training program has been devised, beginning with Census Master Trainers receiving training in Islamabad, who will then impart district-level training sessions. He informed that the final census report has been planned for release in September 2025 following comprehensive data analysis.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan, extended gratitude to all participants, underlining the significance of supplying precise data in formulating the nation's agricultural policies and programs.

He stressed that the agricultural census serves as a pivotal initiative in offering a comprehensive insight into the strengths, weaknesses and potential of our agricultural sectors, facilitating the identification of areas for enhancement, resource optimization and fostering innovation.

He pledged his organization's unwavering support for the effective implementation of the 7th Agriculture Census