PCJCCI keen to establish 'Pak-China Technology Gateway'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wang Zihai on Wednesday pledged to spur the pace of technological advancement in Pakistan through Chinese cooperation.

Speaking at a think-tank session held at PCJCCI premises, he said that technological advancement for human resource development is the prime agenda of PCJCCI.

He said, "After the successful working of Pak-China Knowledge Portal, we are keen to establish an online Pak-China Technology Gateway." He said that this project should be initiated with the Chinese collaboration and the purpose of this project would be primarily the transfer of redundant technology from China.

Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that the acquisition of appropriate technology from China in the field of renewable energy and alternative sources of energy such as solar, nanotechnology, wind power, run of the river power plants etc. are also included on priority. The government has to formulate policies for creating linkages between industry and academia so as to create industry-driven batches of students, he suggested adding equipping secondary school and university graduates with employable skills that require a shift from academically-oriented learning to demand-driven courses relevant to the industry needs.

Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI said, "We are planning to establish state-of-the-art Chinese information and material center that would be executed in two phases; first phase involves formation of display center and the second phase involves the transfer of production facility from China to Pakistan."Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that they will also initiate online technological courses for our youth through this Pak-China Technology Gateway. These courses will convey contemporary knowledge and information related to various sectors which includes electronic and automotive advancement, insurance, agriculture, textiles, shoe manufacturing, chemicals, battery recycling plant and real estate advisory.