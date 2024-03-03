Open Menu

PCMEA Delegation Meets Customs Collector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PCMEA delegation meets Customs Collector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) delegation led by its Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf called on Collector Customs (Appraisement West) Zahra Haider to discuss their problems related to the Customs Department.

Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Major (Retd) Akhtar Nazir and Shahid Hassan Sheikh were also among the delegates, the association's spokesman told media here Sunday.

The delegation informed Collector Customs Zahra Haider about their concerns regarding the suspended SRO 492 and the newly issued SRO 545 related to carpet products temporarily imported for repair, rewash and refinish. The handmade carpet industry is a cottage industry, the manufacturing of a carpet involves various stages and is a slow process lasting several months and similarly, carpets which are temporarily imported from foreign countries for repair, rewash and refinish require time for re-manufacturing and returning them, they said and added that in this regard, SRO 492 was very suitable for them, but now the period has been reduced by SRO 545, which has caused serious concern among exporters.

The delegation said that on the pattern of registered manufacturers, commercial importers should also be given relief in customs duties. They expressed their gratitude to Collector Customs Zahra Haider for reactivating the NLC dry port system, and hoped that she would inform the higher authorities of FBR about the suggestions made for solving the problems.

They said that the handmade carpets industry is the largest cottage industry of Pakistan, which directly or indirectly employs more than one million skilled workers. This industry does not have any kind of burden on the government, rather this industry is playing an important role in the country's economy in the form of foreign exchange through exports.

Zahra Haider while welcoming the delegation said that exporters have an important role in the country's economy, FBR is always trying to solve the problems. She assured the delegation that their problems would be discussed with relevant authorities and a positive progress would be made on it. Usman Ashraf also presented a PCMEA souvenir to Zahra Haider.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Progress Sunday FBR Media From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

18 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

18 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

18 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

18 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

19 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

19 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

19 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

19 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business