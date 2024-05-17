Peace, Stability Key To Reaping Fruits Of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday emphasized the critical importance of peace, stability and continuous reforms in harnessing the full potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project
Addressing the National Workshop-Balochistan at the National Defence University,the minister said that CPEC has added 7,000 MWs of electricity and built extensive infrastructure.
Despite these gains, the project has faced significant propaganda and challenges, he said and underlined Balochistan's crucial role in CPEC due to its strategic location and resources.
He detailed the revival efforts post-2018, which saw substantial progress in projects like Gwadar Port, Gwadar Hospital, and Gwadar University, despite previous setbacks.
The minister expressed gratitude to China for its support in 2013, transforming Pakistan's image from a security state to a land of foreign direct investment opportunities through CPEC.
He highlighted the threat of misinformation and polarization, noting their potential to derail mega projects like CPEC. He also emphasized the transition from geopolitics to geo-economics and said that economic strength now determines global standing and influence.
The minister reiterated that CPEC is pivotal for Pakistan's roadmap to a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, aligned with the 5Es Framework, focusing on export-led growth and stressed the need for sustainable peace, political stability and policy continuity as CPEC enters its second phase.
The session, focused on CPEC's impact on the socioeconomic development and security of Balochistan was also attended ed by Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, alongside parliamentarians, students, civil society and academia.
