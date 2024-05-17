Open Menu

Peace, Stability Key To Reaping Fruits Of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday emphasized the critical importance of peace, stability and continuous reforms in harnessing the full potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday emphasized the critical importance of peace, stability and continuous reforms in harnessing the full potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing the National Workshop-Balochistan at the National Defence University,the minister said that CPEC has added 7,000 MWs of electricity and built extensive infrastructure.

Despite these gains, the project has faced significant propaganda and challenges, he said and underlined Balochistan's crucial role in CPEC due to its strategic location and resources.

He detailed the revival efforts post-2018, which saw substantial progress in projects like Gwadar Port, Gwadar Hospital, and Gwadar University, despite previous setbacks.

The minister expressed gratitude to China for its support in 2013, transforming Pakistan's image from a security state to a land of foreign direct investment opportunities through CPEC.

He highlighted the threat of misinformation and polarization, noting their potential to derail mega projects like CPEC. He also emphasized the transition from geopolitics to geo-economics and said that economic strength now determines global standing and influence.

The minister reiterated that CPEC is pivotal for Pakistan's roadmap to a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, aligned with the 5Es Framework, focusing on export-led growth and stressed the need for sustainable peace, political stability and policy continuity as CPEC enters its second phase.

The session, focused on CPEC's impact on the socioeconomic development and security of Balochistan was also attended ed by Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, alongside parliamentarians, students, civil society and academia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Electricity Ahsan Iqbal China Civil Society CPEC Gwadar Progress From

Recent Stories

AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of recons ..

AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..

16 minutes ago
 Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recogni ..

Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date

16 minutes ago
 For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ri ..

For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away

16 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textil ..

Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies

16 minutes ago
 LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environme ..

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC

21 minutes ago
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalna ..

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

21 minutes ago
 CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in ..

CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department

16 minutes ago
 Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inv ..

Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag

16 minutes ago
 Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Mar ..

Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

16 minutes ago
 'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for st ..

'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for stranded relatives

16 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review the performance of pri ..

DC chairs meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business