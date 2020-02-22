UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrobras Workers In Brazil End Three-week Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:32 PM

Petrobras workers in Brazil end three-week strike

Workers at Brazil's state-owned oil giant Petrobras have ended a strike of nearly three weeks that left the firm scrambling to avoid a drop in production, labor unions said Friday

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Workers at Brazil's state-owned oil giant Petrobras have ended a strike of nearly three weeks that left the firm scrambling to avoid a drop in production, labor unions said Friday.

Around 21,000 workers -- a third of the total workforce -- joined the mass walk-out at the start of the month.

They were protesting the closure of subsidiary ANSA's decision to close a fertilizer plant in the southern state of Parana, with around 1,000 total layoffs.

The company met with employee representatives after an arbitration hearing called by a labor court in the capital Brasilia, after which the oil workers' union FUP announced an end to the strike.

"An attempt will be made to increase financial compensation for the dismissed," the court said.

The court had earlier ruled that the strike was illegal and set a daily fine of up to $115,000 for unioins that did not comply with a return to work.

Petrobras said the strike did not affect production thanks to the hiring of outsourced labor.

The company announced a record net profit of $10.2 billion for 2019 earlier this week, an on-year jump of more than 55 percent.

It was the second straight year of profit for Petrobras, which had spent the three previous years deep in the red.

The firm is still recovering from the scandal triggered by "Operation car Wash," a sweeping probe launched in 2014 that uncovered widespread corruption in which the company was essentially plundered by politicians and business executives.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Scandal Business Company Oil Fine Car Parana Brasilia Brazil 2019 From Billion Court Employment

Recent Stories

First International Innovation Forum kicks off (Su ..

8 minutes ago

Rehman Malik announces to make movie upon plight o ..

3 minutes ago

Cricket: New Zealand v India 1st Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Williamson, Taylor ensure New Zealand head India

3 minutes ago

Rs 669.968 million spend on 15 ADP 2019-20 across ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns US $ 264 mln from travel services ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.