Open Menu

PFC To Take Part In 4- Day Intel Hong Kong Expo

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PFC to take part in 4- day Intel Hong Kong expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a four-day international Hong Kong expo starting from April 27 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets.

The PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this during a meeting with a delegation of furniture manufacturers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday.

He said, this fair attracts thousands of exhibitors, investors, importers, exporters and buyers from all over the world to showcase their products.

"PFC will exhibit quality products to capture their share in international market, as it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers," he said and added that this expo also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif was optimistic to get orders from foreign buyers at the expo. He said, the main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP (Trade Development Authority Pakistan) is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He vowed to hold meetings with business tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Hong Kong April Sunday Market All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

18 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

18 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

18 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

18 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

18 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

18 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

18 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

18 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business