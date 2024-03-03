PFC to take part in 4- day Intel Hong Kong expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a four-day international Hong Kong expo starting from April 27 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets.

The PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this during a meeting with a delegation of furniture manufacturers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday.

He said, this fair attracts thousands of exhibitors, investors, importers, exporters and buyers from all over the world to showcase their products.

"PFC will exhibit quality products to capture their share in international market, as it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers," he said and added that this expo also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif was optimistic to get orders from foreign buyers at the expo. He said, the main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP (Trade Development Authority Pakistan) is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He vowed to hold meetings with business tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.