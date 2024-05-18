PMEX plays crucial role in automating, digitising capital markets: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) is playing a pivotal role in automating and digitising the markets, which will not only document the country's economy but will also bring economic sustainability.

The speaker while addressing the Investment Expo- 2024 organised by Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) here to create awareness about the future commodity and metal market said that PMEX not only connects domestic metal and commodity markets but also integrates domestic markets with international markets.

While addressing the seminar, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said that Pakistan Mercantile Exchange is creating a history by digitising and the country's markets will benefit farmers and small businessmen. He said that he is a farmer and belongs to an agricultural family and with these initiatives would eliminate middlemen from the the agricultural market.

He said that by developing the metal and commodity trade on modern lines, the country's economy would not only advance but the country's economy would be built on modern lines.

Sardar Saleem Haider said that digitisation and storage of domestic markets will be a big step through which the domestic economy will become sustainable and productivity will increase.

Managing Director, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, Farhan Tahir said commodity is a future market and PMEX is setting up an eco-system in commodity and metal which will integrate the market. He said that with digitisation and automation in the market, the country's economy will be developed in a proper direction and the commodity market will develop.

MD, PMEX said that the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange was started in 2002 and during this time they had done a lot of work in commodity and metal and it will be improved in future.

Addressing this seminar, Joint Director Security and Exchange Murtaza Abbas praised the work of PMEX and said that they are working on the future market. He said that the general public and businessmen should join investment schemes after researching and considering the legal aspects into the consideration.

While expressing his thoughts, Pakistan Mechanical Exchange Chief business Officer Zaki-ur Rahman highlighted the various aspects of the capital market and said that market regulation is very important.

On this occasion, the pakistan stock exchange and other representatives of the capital market described the role of PMSX in the market economy as ideal and appreciated their initiatives for the future market.