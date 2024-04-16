Open Menu

PMYP, SBP Deliberate On Expanding Youth Loan Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 08:47 PM

PMYP, SBP deliberate on expanding youth loan scheme

The Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) deliberated on expanding the loan scheme for youth businesses here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) deliberated on expanding the loan scheme for youth businesses here on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Youth Program, during a meeting between the Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and Micro Financing Institute, discussions were held on strengthening the framework of Tier 1 of the Prime Minister Youth Business Loan Scheme.

The meeting aimed to expand its scope and implement structural adjustments to serve the youth of Pakistan better.

The Prime Minister Youth Business Loan Scheme, a flagship initiative, offers loans up to 0.5 million in its Tier 1 and

Rs 1.5 mln to Rs7.5 mln in Tier 2 and Tier 3 programmes respectively to empower the youth by providing loans for their business objectives through collaborative efforts and empowering them economically.

During the meeting, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan expressed firm commitment of the government to provide easy access to loans for the youth.

He emphasized the government's vision to nurture success stories, envisioning every Pakistani youth as a beacon of prosperity and innovation.

The proposed expansion of the program was intended to create a more conducive environment for youth entrepreneurship, promoting economic growth, job creation and innovation in various sectors.

Leveraging the mutual expertise of stakeholders through this program, this initiative aims to stimulate socio-economic development and harness the full potential of Pakistan's youth population.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Business State Bank Of Pakistan Job Government Million

Recent Stories

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local ..

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local commander in Lebanon

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in ..

Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second ..

Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second year

2 minutes ago
 Four students injured as plaster falls from roof o ..

Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom

2 minutes ago
NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster res ..

NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness

7 minutes ago
 Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training na ..

Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide

7 minutes ago
 DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

7 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher educ ..

Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue

DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue

2 minutes ago
 'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain

'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business