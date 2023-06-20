UrduPoint.com

POL Import Bill Shrinks By 21.84% In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

POL import bill shrinks by 21.84% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 21,84 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-May (2022-23) stood at $ 15,382.307 million as against the imports of $ 19,679.473 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 32.67 percent, from $ 10,022.564 million last year to $ 6,748.197 million during the period under review.

Likewise, the imports of liquefied natural gas declined by 19.07 percent and dropped from $ 4,289.895 million last year to $ 3,471.607 million this year whereas petroleum crude dipped by 4.99 percent from $ 4,759.875 million to $ 4,522.560 million.

On the other hand, the products that witnessed positive growth included liquefied petroleum gas, the imports of which grew by 3.39 percent, from $ 606.892 million last year to $ 639.625 million whereas imports of all other petroleum products increased by 28.83 percent, from $ 0.247 million to $0.

318 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 46.80 percent during the month of May 2023 as compared to the same months of last year.

The petroleum imports during April 2023 were recorded as $1,407.697 million against the imports of $2,645.898 million during May 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country however increased by 57.91 percent during May 2023, as compared to the imports of $ 891.468 million in April 2023, said the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall trade deficit witnessed a decline of 40.59 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-May (2022-23) was recorded at $25.791 billion against the deficit of $43.409 billion in July- May (2021-22), a decline of 40.59 percent.

The exports during the period were recorded at $25.366 billion against $28.871 billion last year, showing a decline of 12.14 percent.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 29.22 percent by falling from $72.280 billion last year to $51.157 billion during the current fiscal year, PBS reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Same April May Gas All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.