POL Price Hike Caused By Upward Trend In Int’l Market: Finance Ministry
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The fortnightly increase in prices of various petroleum products was caused by upward fluctuation in the international oil market, said Spokesperson of the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.
During the last fortnight, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the international market increased by US$ 3.82 and US$4.30 per barrel, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed to increase the price of petrol by Rs 4.53 and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 8.14, the statement said adding the prices of petroleum products depended on the price fluctuations in the global market and the exchange rate.
The prices of petroleum products in the global market have also increased due to the uncertainty in the middle East.
The spokesperson expressed the hope that the end of the Middle East crisis would eventually bring relief in this regard.
Recent Stories
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX loses 60 points18 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,400 to Rs 249,700 per tola38 minutes ago
-
SACM pays surprise visit to TVC, checks attendance2 hours ago
-
NPO to organize two-day online workshop on ‘Advance Excel'3 hours ago
-
ACT Alliance for action against tax evasion, smuggling3 hours ago
-
Germany's wholesale prices continue to drop in March4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at open4 hours ago
-
Chinese economy expands by 5.3% in Q14 hours ago
-
Total turnover in Turkish economy up by 85.1% in February4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
China's industrial output up 6.1 pct in Q15 hours ago
-
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 pct in Q15 hours ago