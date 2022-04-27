Poland Starts Building Floating LNG Terminal in Gdansk - Government Official

Poland starts building a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port city of Gdansk, Polish Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Poland starts building a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port city of Gdansk, Polish Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said it had received a notification from Russia's Gazprom that gas supplies would be completely suspended from April 27 due to the refusal of the Polish side to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

"We will install a floating gas port in Gdansk. We are already preparing for this. Its construction will take about four years," Naimski told the RMF FM radio broadcaster.