- Home
- Business
- President SCCI emphasizing the potential for enhanced trade and investment between Pakistan and Ethi ..
President SCCI Emphasizing The Potential For Enhanced Trade And Investment Between Pakistan And Ethiopia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Abdul Ghafoor Malik addressed the Ethio-Pakistan business Forum, emphasizing the potential for enhanced trade and investment between Pakistan and Ethiopia.
According to SCCI,the event was held in Addis Ababa attended by prominent figures including Minister for Trade and Regional Integration Gebremeskel Chala, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Birtukan Ayano, Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Hanna Arayaselassie,President ECCSA Eng. Melaku Ezezew, Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Zubair Motivala, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker and Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia Atif Sharif.
President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik highlighted Ethiopia's attractiveness as an investment destination due to its robust economic growth, strategic location and favorable investment climate.
President SCCI noted,"Ethiopia, with its rich history and large population, offers vast opportunities for Pakistani businesses seeking to explore new markets.
Boasting one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa,Ethiopia has sustained an impressive average GDP growth rate of around 10% over the past decade."
Malik also stressed the importance of addressing trade barriers and building closer business-to-business linkages to capitalize on the untapped potential.
He acknowledged significant steps such as the 2023 trade agreement offering a 10-years tax break to Pakistani investors,the initiation of direct flights and the establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan.
President Malik further remarked on the industrial prowess and vibrant SME culture of Sialkot,Pakistan known for high-quality products like sports goods,surgical instruments,workwear,gloves and leather products which hold considerable demand in Ethiopia and the African region.
The forum set the stage for fruitful B2B meetings, fostering a new era of collaboration and mutual growth. "I am confident that today’s forum will lead to long-term partnerships that benefit both our countries,"he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 20244 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea says evacuating 7,900 people under threat of new landslide4 hours ago
-
PTC launches 'Made in Pakistan 3.0' initiative of exports to Japan12 hours ago
-
US Ambassador calls on Finance Minister15 hours ago
-
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection16 hours ago
-
Speakers for dedicated track, trace system to bring informal sector into tax net17 hours ago
-
LCCI congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands negotiate on economy,trade for eying new investment opportunities18 hours ago
-
China's industrial profits swing back to growth in April18 hours ago
-
Turkish, Cambodian foreign ministers to discuss global developments on May 2818 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs 4272 million TSGs18 hours ago