PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,094 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 06:02 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 1,094.91 points, a positive change of 1.81 percent, closing at 61,559.16 points against 60,464.24 points the previous trading day

A total of 362,771,035 shares valuing Rs 12.492 billion were traded during the day as compared to 364,443,122 shares valuing Rs10.928 billion the last day.

Some 347 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 242 of them recorded gains and 84 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 35,437,903 shares at Rs 6.

24 per share, K-Electric Limited with 28,619,621 shares at Rs 4.30 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 21,425,569 shares at Rs 1.29 per share.

Indus Motor Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 53.66 per share price, closing at Rs 1,548.08, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs 45.11 rise in its per share price to Rs ,2,202.46.

Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.00 per share closing at Rs 820.00, followed by Thal Limited with Rs 9.46 decline to close at Rs 260.54.

