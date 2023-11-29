Open Menu

PSX Loses 228 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday shed 228.26 points, a negative change of 0.38 percent, closing at 60,502.00 points against 60,730.26 points the previous trading day.

A total of 692,220,122 shares valuing Rs 27.039 billion were traded during the day as compared to 779,671,060 shares valuing Rs26.138 billion the last day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 143 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 13 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 50,052,966 shares at Rs5.

61 per share, Cnergyico PK with 35,689,157 shares at Rs 4.60 per share and Pak Refinery with 35,409,231 shares at Rs 25.01 per share.

Sapphire Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 53.39 per share price, closing at Rs 1,149.99, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 38.32 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,017.59.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 300.00 per share closing at Rs 22,100.00, followed by Hoechst Pak Ltd with a Rs 100.00 decline to close at Rs 1,248.00.

