Punjab Govt Introduces Bardana App For Wheat Procurement
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Saturday said that the Punjab government introduced 'Bardana App' for wheat procurement.
Farmers can submit their applications for wheat procurement through the App from today, he said. The DC said that there was no fixed target for wheat procurement this year and all centers would purchase wheat according to their needs. Applications for wheat procurement will be received through PITB Bardana App from April 13 to 17, he said.
The DC said that food Department had established eight wheat procurement centers in Muzaffargarh and 9 in Kot Addu.
Taking on the occasion, District Food Controller (DFC) Raheel Ashraf said that farmers would receive a confirmation message of gunny bags after verification by PITB and Punjab Land Record Authority.
Farmers will receive a message about the issuance of gu and the date of wheat collection through the App, he said and added, Bardana (gunny bags) will be issued from April 19, 2024, on first-come, first-served basis. Wheat procurement will start on April 22. All arrangements have been completed at the district level for wheat procurement. Wheat will be purchased from farmers at a fixed price of Rs 3900 per 40 kg. In addition to the wheat price, farmers will be paid Rs 30 per 100 kg as delivery charges. To protect small farmers, the eligibility for Bardana has been set at 6 acres, he told.
The DFC said according to the policy, flour mills, private sector and seed companies have also been allowed to purchase wheat at the fixed rates.
