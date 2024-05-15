Open Menu

Risk Associates Certifies Meezan Bank As Pakistan's First PCI 3DS Standard Compliant Bank

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compliant bank

Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), has announced Meezan Bank’s certification with the PCI 3DS (Payment Card Industry Three Domain Secure) standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), has announced Meezan Bank’s certification with the PCI 3DS (Payment Card Industry Three Domain Secure) standard.

This milestone positions Meezan Bank, the country’s Premier Islamic bank, as the first in Pakistan to attain such an accreditation, said a news release.

In ceremony Aziz A Rahim – Chief Operating Officer of Risk Associates presented the PCI 3DS Certificate of Compliance to Faiz Ur Rehman – Group Head Information Technology, Syed Fahd Azam – CISO & Head Information Security and Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq - Group Head Consumer Finance, from Meezan Bank.

The certification highlights Meezan Bank’s focus on maintaining a secure banking infrastructure that ensures data protection and provides secure transactions for its clientele.

Aimed at mitigating online transaction fraud, this accreditation follows a thorough evaluation, ensuring compliance of the Bank's systems with the PCI 3DS protocol that has been mandated by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. The 3DS protocol serves as an additional layer of security, that authenticates consumers with their card issuer during online purchases.

Commenting on achievement, Kashif Hassan – Managing Director of Risk Associates, applauds Meezan Bank as the first bank in Pakistan to achieve PCI 3DS certification at present. It signifies Meezan Bank's commitment to implementing robust security measures.

"We are pleased to certify Meezan Bank with the PCI 3DS standard," said Aziz A. Rahim – Chief Operating Officer at Risk Associates. "This achievement highlights Meezan Bank's dedication to ensuring the security and integrity of its digital transactions, setting a benchmark for other financial institutions in Pakistan."

Risk Associates congratulates Meezan Bank on this milestone and remains committed to promoting a secure digital ecosystem in Pakistan through its certification and compliance services.

While speaking at the occasion, Faiz Ur Rehman – Group Head, Information Technology at Meezan Bank said, "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding our customers' financial well-being. As the first bank in the country to achieve PCI 3DS certification, Meezan Bank remains steadfast in providing our customers with the highest standards of security and reliable banking services."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Bank From Industry Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

5 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during ca ..

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

5 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball Le ..

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

5 minutes ago
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

8 minutes ago
 KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage d ..

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

5 minutes ago
 CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic ..

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bil ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business