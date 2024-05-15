- Home
- Business
- News
- Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compliant bank
Risk Associates Certifies Meezan Bank As Pakistan's First PCI 3DS Standard Compliant Bank
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), has announced Meezan Bank’s certification with the PCI 3DS (Payment Card Industry Three Domain Secure) standard
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), has announced Meezan Bank’s certification with the PCI 3DS (Payment Card Industry Three Domain Secure) standard.
This milestone positions Meezan Bank, the country’s Premier Islamic bank, as the first in Pakistan to attain such an accreditation, said a news release.
In ceremony Aziz A Rahim – Chief Operating Officer of Risk Associates presented the PCI 3DS Certificate of Compliance to Faiz Ur Rehman – Group Head Information Technology, Syed Fahd Azam – CISO & Head Information Security and Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq - Group Head Consumer Finance, from Meezan Bank.
The certification highlights Meezan Bank’s focus on maintaining a secure banking infrastructure that ensures data protection and provides secure transactions for its clientele.
Aimed at mitigating online transaction fraud, this accreditation follows a thorough evaluation, ensuring compliance of the Bank's systems with the PCI 3DS protocol that has been mandated by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. The 3DS protocol serves as an additional layer of security, that authenticates consumers with their card issuer during online purchases.
Commenting on achievement, Kashif Hassan – Managing Director of Risk Associates, applauds Meezan Bank as the first bank in Pakistan to achieve PCI 3DS certification at present. It signifies Meezan Bank's commitment to implementing robust security measures.
"We are pleased to certify Meezan Bank with the PCI 3DS standard," said Aziz A. Rahim – Chief Operating Officer at Risk Associates. "This achievement highlights Meezan Bank's dedication to ensuring the security and integrity of its digital transactions, setting a benchmark for other financial institutions in Pakistan."
Risk Associates congratulates Meezan Bank on this milestone and remains committed to promoting a secure digital ecosystem in Pakistan through its certification and compliance services.
While speaking at the occasion, Faiz Ur Rehman – Group Head, Information Technology at Meezan Bank said, "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding our customers' financial well-being. As the first bank in the country to achieve PCI 3DS certification, Meezan Bank remains steadfast in providing our customers with the highest standards of security and reliable banking services."
Recent Stories
President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan
Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements
Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign
NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition
KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works
Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..
Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..
CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic integration13 minutes ago
-
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs1 hour ago
-
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of Directors meets1 hour ago
-
Fertilizer manufacturers of Pakistan, Advisory Council to reduce prices of fertilizer urea58 minutes ago
-
Mian Mujtaba stresses on documented economy58 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to facilitate investment says Abdul Aleem Khan58 minutes ago
-
US retail sales misses expectations in April2 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden3 hours ago
-
Two production units fined Rs 125,0003 hours ago
-
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record3 hours ago
-
Saudi Transport Minister visits Muuga Harbour in Estonia3 hours ago
-
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz3 hours ago