RoboTec 24 Kicked Off In Mechatronics Department Hayatabad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The event of Youth "RoboTec 24" organized by National Center of Robotics and Automation UET Peshawar, was kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad Peshawar here Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The event of Youth "RoboTec 24" organized by National Center of Robotics and Automation UET Peshawar, was kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad Peshawar here Saturday.
The event was attended by over 500 participants from education institutions across Pakistan including COMSATS, Air University, GIKI, UET Taxila, HITECH University, Hazara University, and many others attended the inaugural session.
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher attended the opening ceremony as a chief guest.
Addressing the event, he appreciated efforts of UET Peshawar for organizing the event and assured full support to youth in financing their innovative ideas.
He urged students to develop entrepreneurial skills and said that government would also offer training and certifications in joint collaboration with universities.
The three day event also includes competitions and recreation activities and a two-day STEM workshop with free of cost registration for students of newly emerged districts.
The event was being held in joint collaboration with Directorate of Science and Technology (DOST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Directorate of Youth Affairs KP, Bank of Khyber, UBL and Storm Fiber Ltd.
Recent Stories
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters
Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countrie ..
South Korean doctors reject govt proposal to end strike
Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Marya ..
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI's behaviour during President's address to joint session
Pakistani heroes: unity, resilience shine amidst crisis in Sharjah
SPAR6C hosts workshops to drive Decarbonization in Pakistan’s Cement Industry
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb conveys condolences over recent terrori ..30 minutes ago
-
Finance minister optimistic about larger bailout program from IMF30 minutes ago
-
Food minister checks restaurants, food points, imposes heavy fines over violations2 hours ago
-
NPO's four day wksp on gemstones to hold in Islamabad by2 hours ago
-
‘Socio-Economically, Bicycle Day’ a productive activity for human life: Ambassador Agnes2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,500 per tola to Rs.252,2004 hours ago
-
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minister4 hours ago
-
LCCI for joint efforts to promote Pak-Afghan trade4 hours ago
-
China's cross-border e-commerce trade up 9.6 pct in Q129 minutes ago
-
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb6 hours ago
-
China's cross-border e-commerce trade up 9.6 pct in Q129 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 202410 hours ago