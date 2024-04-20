RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad

The event of Youth "RoboTec 24" organized by National Center of Robotics and Automation UET Peshawar, was kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad Peshawar here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The event of Youth "RoboTec 24" organized by National Center of Robotics and Automation UET Peshawar, was kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad Peshawar here Saturday.

The event was attended by over 500 participants from education institutions across Pakistan including COMSATS, Air University, GIKI, UET Taxila, HITECH University, Hazara University, and many others attended the inaugural session.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher attended the opening ceremony as a chief guest.

Addressing the event, he appreciated efforts of UET Peshawar for organizing the event and assured full support to youth in financing their innovative ideas.

He urged students to develop entrepreneurial skills and said that government would also offer training and certifications in joint collaboration with universities.

The three day event also includes competitions and recreation activities and a two-day STEM workshop with free of cost registration for students of newly emerged districts.

The event was being held in joint collaboration with Directorate of Science and Technology (DOST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Directorate of Youth Affairs KP, Bank of Khyber, UBL and Storm Fiber Ltd.