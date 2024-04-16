Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.29 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.22.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs280.25 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 89 paisa to close at Rs295.53 against the last-day closing of Rs296.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of Rs1.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.01 compared to the last closing of Rs347.18.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 75.77 and Rs 74.18 respectively.