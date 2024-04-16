Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.29 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.29 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.22.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs280.25 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 89 paisa to close at Rs295.53 against the last-day closing of Rs296.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of Rs1.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.01 compared to the last closing of Rs347.18.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 75.77 and Rs 74.18 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relativ ..

Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IM ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman o ..

OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims

5 minutes ago
 Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first ..

Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter

5 minutes ago
 FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy

FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy

5 minutes ago
 Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: ..

Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: UN probe

5 minutes ago
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPAF distributes relief items among affected famil ..

PPAF distributes relief items among affected families in Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on some KP feeders

PESCO notifies power suspension on some KP feeders

2 minutes ago
 Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on P ..

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

2 minutes ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business