Russia Seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit Assets

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 06:54 PM

A Russian court has ruled that Deutsche Bank and UniCredit's assets in the country are to be seized, documents showed

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A Russian court has ruled that Deutsche Bank and UniCredit's assets in the country are to be seized, documents showed.

European banks have largely exited Russia after Moscow launched its offensive on Ukraine in 2022.

A court in Saint Petersburg ruled in favour of seizing 239 million euros ($260 million) from Deutsche Bank, documents dated May 16 showed.

The same day, it ordered the seizure of around 463 million euros of assets belonging to Italy's UniCredit.

Both decisions were issued in answer to a request from RusKhimAlians, which was planning to build a major gas processing and liquefaction plant in cooperation with German company Linde, which pulled out of the project due to Russia's military campaign.

RusKhimAlians sued UniCredit and Deutsche Bank -- both guarantors of the project.

Deutsche Bank said it would "need to see how this claim is implemented by the Russian courts and assess the immediate operational impact in Russia".

UniCredit said it "has been made aware" of the decision and was "reviewing" the situation in detail.

UniCredit was one of the European banks most exposed to Russia when Moscow started its campaign in Ukraine, with a large local subsidiary operating in the country.

It began preliminary discussions on a sale last year, but the talks haven't advanced.

Chief executive Andrea Orcel said UniCredit wants to leave Russia, but added that gifting an operation worth three billion euros was not a good way to respect the spirit of Western sanctions on Moscow over the conflict.

Nevertheless, UniCredit has gradually reduced its exposure to Russia and managed to increase the ratio of its capital to risk-weighted assets to 16 percent from 15 percent last year.

