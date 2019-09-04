(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) There is a risk that Russia's inflation will drop lower than previously-estimated 3.8 percent in 2019, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Economic Development Ministry lowered in late August its inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.3 percent to 3.8 percent.

"Our forecast for 2019 inflation currently stands at 3.8 percent, but ...

trends indicate that inflation is more likely to be lower that this level, not higher," Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Trends may change, so we do not change our forecast yet," the minister specified.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.