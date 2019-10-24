UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:38 PM

Russia's Sberbank refuted in comments to Sputnik on Thursday reports that about one million rows of client data had been leaked in a new incident of an alleged breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia's Sberbank refuted in comments to Sputnik on Thursday reports that about one million rows of client data had been leaked in a new incident of an alleged breach.

On Wednesday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that the personal data of Sberbank clients had reappeared on the black market, including their passport details, residential address, phone number and credit information. Buyers are also allegedly able to purchase a record of a client's last phone conversation with the call center.

"There was no personal data leak in Sberbank and its subsidiaries," the bank's press-service said, commenting on Kommersant's claims.

In early October, the Sberbank clients' personal data had appeared on the black market for the first time. The sellers boasted of possessing data on 60 million credit card accounts, both valid and invalid � including transaction information. The bank acknowledged the leak only partially, claiming that one of its employees was most likely behind the incident, as the data was not easily accessible.

Sberbank added that the theft in no way jeopardized its clients' finances.

