SACM pays surprise visit to TVC, checks attendance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordhir paid a surprise visit to Government Technical and Vocational Centre, Gulbahar on Tuesday.

During the visit he checked the register, biometric attendance of staff, went to 13 different departments to review teaching and training programmes. He also met with the teachers and students and held a detailed discussion with the Principal of the centre.

Talking to the principal and other administrative and teaching staff of the centre, he emphasized on the implementation of various suggestions to make the centre financially stable and self-reliant while increasing the efficiency of the centre.

The Special Assistant said that there is an urgent need to work on self-reliance proposals to financially stabilize the Vocational Centre of Gulbahar and the products produced here serve as samples for the market and make it able to produce to generate resources for its own annual budget.

He said that apart from training, the institution also needs to start working on the commercial level, saying it move the institution towards self-reliance. So, he said the skills imparted in the centre will meet the demands of the market and will help those acquire skills to start their own business.

The Special Assistant further directed the management of the centre to take steps to implement the proposal and focus on various aspects of technical training. He further directed to ensure improvement in the attendance of the technical experts and other staff through biometric method and also to take steps to improve the attendance of students as well. He directed the inclusion of relevant experts on the management committee of the institute so their useful opinions can be utilized.

