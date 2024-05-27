SCCI Delegation Reaches Ethiopia To Participate In Ethio-Pakistan Trade Forum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A 12-member delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by its president Abdul Ghafoor Malik, reachhed Addis Ababa for participation in the Ethio-Pakistan Trade Forum facilitated by the Embassy of Ethiopia in Pakistan.
The entourage received a warm welcome from the government of Ethiopia.
According to the SCCI, sharing his views with the Ethiopian media, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik expressed his honor for being part of the Pakistani trade delegation to Ethiopia.
He thanked the Ethiopian government and the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad for organizing the visit and praised Ambassador Jemal Beker for his support in strengthening bilateral ties.
Malik highlighted the visit as a pivotal moment for enhancing trade and investment between Pakistan and Ethiopia. He noted Ethiopia's dynamic market and Pakistan's diverse industries as key to fostering beneficial partnerships.
He commended Ethiopia's efforts to liberalize its economy and improve trade policies, creating a conducive environment for international business. Malik expressed eagerness to explore joint ventures and partnerships, adding that the visit would lead to deeper collaboration and mutual prosperity.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Business
-
USC reduces ghee price by Rs 18 per kg5 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 800 per tola to Rs 240,8005 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 465 points35 minutes ago
-
PBS organizes awareness workshop on 7th Agriculture Census1 hour ago
-
CDNS collects Rs 1.5 trillion targets in fresh bond3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Vietnam enrich culture gives a message of peace, love to world: Ambassador of Vietnam3 hours ago
-
Tractors assembling increases 54.72 in 10 months4 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 6.49% in 10 months5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago