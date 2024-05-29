SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday offered full cooperation to provincial government, police and law enforcement agencies for execution and implementation of the Safe City project in an effective manner and on priority basis to maintain law and order in provincial metropolis

In an official statement issued here, Fuad Ishaq expressed concerns over rising crime incidents, street crime, killing, looting, snatching at gunpoint and deteriorating law and order situation in provincial capital said it was highly essential to provide peace and conducive atmosphere for flourishing business and commercial activities.

He said that despite unfavorable conditions, the business community continued business and trade activities.

He demanded to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the business community and citizens.

The SCCI President said that the members of the business community were having a sense of insecurity due to rising street crime, snatching at gunpoint, killing incidents in the provincial capital.

He urged the KP government, police and law enforcement agencies to take pragmatic steps and jointly devise a security plan in consultation with the chamber and business community to eliminate the crime incidents.

Faud Ishaq demanded an increase in police mobile and squad patrolling, snap checking points, deployment of trained police personnel and framing of long-term policies for maintenance of law and order in the city.