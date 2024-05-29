Open Menu

SCCI President For Implementation Of Safe City Project On Priority

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 06:07 PM

SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday offered full cooperation to provincial government, police and law enforcement agencies for execution and implementation of the Safe City project in an effective manner and on priority basis to maintain law and order in provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday offered full cooperation to provincial government, police and law enforcement agencies for execution and implementation of the Safe City project in an effective manner and on priority basis to maintain law and order in provincial metropolis.

In an official statement issued here, Fuad Ishaq expressed concerns over rising crime incidents, street crime, killing, looting, snatching at gunpoint and deteriorating law and order situation in provincial capital said it was highly essential to provide peace and conducive atmosphere for flourishing business and commercial activities.

He said that despite unfavorable conditions, the business community continued business and trade activities.

He demanded to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the business community and citizens.

The SCCI President said that the members of the business community were having a sense of insecurity due to rising street crime, snatching at gunpoint, killing incidents in the provincial capital.

He urged the KP government, police and law enforcement agencies to take pragmatic steps and jointly devise a security plan in consultation with the chamber and business community to eliminate the crime incidents.

Faud Ishaq demanded an increase in police mobile and squad patrolling, snap checking points, deployment of trained police personnel and framing of long-term policies for maintenance of law and order in the city.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Law And Order Mobile Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Accused involved in session court attack held

Accused involved in session court attack held

1 minute ago
 PIC celebrates International Nurses Day

PIC celebrates International Nurses Day

1 minute ago
 RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsit ..

RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan fo ..

Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every pass ..

Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister

1 minute ago
 Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'

Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'

1 minute ago
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in ..

Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK

1 minute ago
 Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

3 hours ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

3 hours ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

3 hours ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

5 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business