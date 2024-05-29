SCCI President For Implementation Of Safe City Project On Priority
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 06:07 PM
President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday offered full cooperation to provincial government, police and law enforcement agencies for execution and implementation of the Safe City project in an effective manner and on priority basis to maintain law and order in provincial metropolis
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday offered full cooperation to provincial government, police and law enforcement agencies for execution and implementation of the Safe City project in an effective manner and on priority basis to maintain law and order in provincial metropolis.
In an official statement issued here, Fuad Ishaq expressed concerns over rising crime incidents, street crime, killing, looting, snatching at gunpoint and deteriorating law and order situation in provincial capital said it was highly essential to provide peace and conducive atmosphere for flourishing business and commercial activities.
He said that despite unfavorable conditions, the business community continued business and trade activities.
He demanded to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the business community and citizens.
The SCCI President said that the members of the business community were having a sense of insecurity due to rising street crime, snatching at gunpoint, killing incidents in the provincial capital.
He urged the KP government, police and law enforcement agencies to take pragmatic steps and jointly devise a security plan in consultation with the chamber and business community to eliminate the crime incidents.
Faud Ishaq demanded an increase in police mobile and squad patrolling, snap checking points, deployment of trained police personnel and framing of long-term policies for maintenance of law and order in the city.
Recent Stories
Accused involved in session court attack held
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
More Stories From Business
-
Container throughput at China's ports up 9 pct in January-April28 minutes ago
-
Chinese SOEs maintain sound operation with growing revenue, profits28 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 681 points48 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,400 per tola to Rs 242,7001 hour ago
-
Economy improves as indicators stay positive1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 hour ago
-
FPCCI calls for a growth-oriented budget 2024-25 for trade, industry3 hours ago
-
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honoured by Asian Productivity Organization for outstanding contributions to socio-econo ..4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 20249 hours ago