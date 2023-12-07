SECP registered 27,746 new companies reflecting 4.7% growth in FY23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has successfully registered 27,746 new companies, reflecting a remarkable 4.7 per cent growth as compared to 3.8 per cent in the previous year

This brings the total number of registered companies to an impressive 196,805, according to an annual report issued here by SECP.

The annual report said that the current financial year 2022–23, has witnessed significant progress in Pakistan’s corporate sector landscape.

The strategic use of automation and process optimisation has materialised, with over 99.8 per cent of enterprises registering online and 24% completing registration on the same day, benefiting entrepreneurs, shortening business launch procedures, and demonstrating commitment to efficiency, the report added.

The report said that among the companies registered during the financial year 2022–23, approximately 58 per cent were registered as private limited companies, 39 per cent as single-member companies, and the remaining three per cent were

registered either as public unlisted, not-for-profit associations, trade organisations, foreign companies, or

limited liability partnerships.

Breaking down the figures further, out of the 27,746 companies registered in this period, 9,264 were registered

in Islamabad, 10,904 in Punjab, 4,251 in Sindh, 2,136 in KPK, 538 in Baluchistan, and 653 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Ìn terms of sector-specific distribution, the current year’s registered companies exhibited a notable presence

in various sectors. The construction and real estate sectors took the lead with the incorporation of 4,527

companies, closely followed by IT sector with 4,038 companies, trading with 3,539 companies, services with

2,928 companies, food and beverages with 1,106, tourism with 1,101, education with 1,048, e-commerce with

910 companies, agriculture with 732, and marketing and advertisement companies with 672. The remaining

companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment played a significant role with 841 new companies attracting international capital. Leading

the pack was China with investment in 448 companies, followed by US (46) UK (36), Afghanistan (35),

Germany (32), Turkey, and South Korea 16 each, the UAE (15), Singapore (11), Nigeria (10), Spain (9), Canada,

and Hongkong with 8 each, Norway (7), Australia, Iran, Malaysia, South Africa, and Switzerland 6 each,

Egypt, Japan, Jorden, Lebanon, the Netherland, and Thailand 5 each, and 84 companies from other countries.

Furthermore, during the financial year, 33 foreign companies were registered in Pakistan representing nations

such as China, the UAE, the UK, Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany,

and others contributing to the country’s business landscape.

