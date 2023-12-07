Open Menu

SECP Registered 27,746 New Companies Reflecting 4.7% Growth In FY23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 06:28 PM

SECP registered 27,746 new companies reflecting 4.7% growth in FY23

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has successfully registered 27,746 new companies, reflecting a remarkable 4.7 per cent growth as compared to 3.8 per cent in the previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has successfully registered 27,746 new companies, reflecting a remarkable 4.7 per cent growth as compared to 3.8 per cent in the previous year.

This brings the total number of registered companies to an impressive 196,805, according to an annual report issued here by SECP.

The annual report said that the current financial year 2022–23, has witnessed significant progress in Pakistan’s corporate sector landscape.

The strategic use of automation and process optimisation has materialised, with over 99.8 per cent of enterprises registering online and 24% completing registration on the same day, benefiting entrepreneurs, shortening business launch procedures, and demonstrating commitment to efficiency, the report added.

The report said that among the companies registered during the financial year 2022–23, approximately 58 per cent were registered as private limited companies, 39 per cent as single-member companies, and the remaining three per cent were

registered either as public unlisted, not-for-profit associations, trade organisations, foreign companies, or

limited liability partnerships.

Breaking down the figures further, out of the 27,746 companies registered in this period, 9,264 were registered

in Islamabad, 10,904 in Punjab, 4,251 in Sindh, 2,136 in KPK, 538 in Baluchistan, and 653 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Ìn terms of sector-specific distribution, the current year’s registered companies exhibited a notable presence

in various sectors. The construction and real estate sectors took the lead with the incorporation of 4,527

companies, closely followed by IT sector with 4,038 companies, trading with 3,539 companies, services with

2,928 companies, food and beverages with 1,106, tourism with 1,101, education with 1,048, e-commerce with

910 companies, agriculture with 732, and marketing and advertisement companies with 672. The remaining

companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment played a significant role with 841 new companies attracting international capital. Leading

the pack was China with investment in 448 companies, followed by US (46) UK (36), Afghanistan (35),

Germany (32), Turkey, and South Korea 16 each, the UAE (15), Singapore (11), Nigeria (10), Spain (9), Canada,

and Hongkong with 8 each, Norway (7), Australia, Iran, Malaysia, South Africa, and Switzerland 6 each,

Egypt, Japan, Jorden, Lebanon, the Netherland, and Thailand 5 each, and 84 companies from other countries.

Furthermore, during the financial year, 33 foreign companies were registered in Pakistan representing nations

such as China, the UAE, the UK, Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany,

and others contributing to the country’s business landscape.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thailand Australia Exchange Business Iran Education Punjab Turkey China Canada Agriculture Norway UAE Germany Hong Kong Gilgit Baltistan Progress Singapore Same Lead Azerbaijan Spain Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Japan South Africa South Korea Switzerland Lebanon Malaysia Nigeria From Netherland

Recent Stories

Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coa ..

Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coal

1 minute ago
 Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sul ..

Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sultans

9 minutes ago
 Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

6 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ Bannu, inspects various sections

DC visits DHQ Bannu, inspects various sections

6 minutes ago
 Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants ..

Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants 'war crime' probe: watchdogs

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes notice of mixing of sand into w ..

Commissioner takes notice of mixing of sand into wheat, orders investigation

6 minutes ago
Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ..

Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ordered

28 minutes ago
 AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Le ..

AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Lebanon points to Israeli tank s ..

22 minutes ago
 Seminar to promote religious tolerance among stude ..

Seminar to promote religious tolerance among students held in UoS

28 minutes ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

22 minutes ago
 Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fel ..

Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fellowship

30 minutes ago
 High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP ..

High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP mission

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business