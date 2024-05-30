Servis Tyres Unveils Powerful New Campaign With Global Ambitions
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Servis Tyres, a leading Pakistani tyre brand exported to over 40 countries, has truly become a global symbol of quality
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Servis Tyres, a leading Pakistani tyre brand exported to over 40 countries, has truly become a global symbol of quality. With continuous investment in cutting-edge production facilities and technology, Servis Tyres is poised to further elevate Pakistan's economic standing.
Renowned for their commitment to innovation, Servis Tyres consistently sets industry standards. Their highly anticipated Mega Campaign 2024 is no exception, featuring the Turkish superstar Burak Ozcivit.
In a thrilling new TVC, Burak Ozcivit puts Servis Tyres to the test across various challenging terrains. From cobble stone roads to wet and rocky hilly paths, the tyres' exceptional grip and resilience are on full display. The production quality of the TVC is top-notch, capturing dramatic sequences that highlight the advanced tread designs and special rubber polymers of Servis Tyres.
Burak Ozcivit's confident proclamation, "Grip Servis Jaisi tu fikar kaisi!" (With grip like Servis, why worry!), echoes throughout the campaign. This catchy tagline emphasizes the reliability and performance that customers can trust. It perfectly complements Burak's endorsement, further solidifying Servis Tyres' position as "Pakistan's Global Tyre Brand."
This campaign goes beyond showcasing superior quality. It reflects Servis Tyres' global ambition and dedication to excellence. It's a clear message to drivers everywhere: with Servis Tyres, you're in safe hands on any road.
