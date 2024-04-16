Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Five ships namely, MSC Vilda-X, MSC Nilgun, Fast, Gall and XT-Brightness scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday
Meanwhile three more ships, MSC United, Ullswater and Perikils are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile three more ships, MSC United, Ullswater and Perikils are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Vilda-X and Lydia left the Port on today morning while four more ships, Bum Shin, Nilgun, Nicholas and XT-Brightness are expected to sail on Tuesday.
Cargo volume of 181,875 tonnes, comprising 155,697 tonnes imports cargo and 26,178 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,619 Containers (3,572 TEU's Imports and 1,047 TEU's export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Asphalt Alliance and High Trader & two more ships, Al-Khor and MSC United-VIII are scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Mogas, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Tuesday, while two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Cap Andreas are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
