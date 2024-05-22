Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Hope Island, Conti Courage, Tethis-7, Al-Thakhira and Advantage Paradise carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Marathopolis and Torm Venture carrying Container and Gas oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Chemroad Zenith and Flag Filia left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Hope Island, Conti-Courage, Delta and Advantage Paradise are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 267,312 tonnes, comprising 235,659 tonnes imports cargo and 31,653 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (4,070 TEUs Imports and 1,620 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Marathopolis, Ammos and Peace Victoria carrying Container, Steel Coil and Mogas are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, MW-2 and FOTCO on today,while five more container ships, Athenian, One Reinforcement, Wan Hai-316, Maersk Denver and X-Press Kaveri are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

