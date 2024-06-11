Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Xpress Antila, Lotus-A, MSC Lisbon, Block Island, Asia Liberty and Al-Jassasiya carrying Container, Steel Coil, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Positano and DA Xin with Container and Wind Power also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Xpress Antila, Lotus-A and Umm Bab left the port on today morning while another containers ship ‘MSC Lisbon’ is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 218,556 tonnes, comprising 162,483 tonnes imports cargo and 56,073 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,853 Containers (2,602 TEUs Imports and 2,251 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hafnia Excellence and MSC Positano & another ship ‘Maersk Valencia’ carrying Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO and QICT on today,while two more container ships, Cosco America and Maersk Cabo Verdeare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

