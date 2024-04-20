‘Socio-Economically, Bicycle Day’ a productive activity for human life: Ambassador Agnes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) and Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, said on Saturday that ‘Bicycle Day’ was a means of expressing healthy and socio-economic activity, not only for the people of the of the ASEAN region but also for the rest of the world.

“Bicycles are an important source of economic, social, and physical productivity, which can be promoted towards a sustainable human lifestyle by promoting them like a culture,” Ambassador Maria Agnes M. Cervantes said.

Chairman of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEANs), Committee in Islamabad (ACI), and Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan said this while talking to the media on the occasion of Bicycle Day ‘organized by the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEANs), Committee in Islamabad (ACI) here.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Islamabad and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and other Ambassadors of ASEAN, including Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Nguyen Tien Phong, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of Sri Lanka, Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, Mohamed Karmoune, Chardi Affairs of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, and diplomats of different countries, participated in the events.

She said, "Bicycle is an important activity in human life; it is built into the life of the common man as a healthy activity in ASEAN countries."

"It is a step towards being attracted to a positive activity, and along with this, people from all walks of life in the local Pakistani community are here today with full enthusiasm," she said.

The Ambassador said, "In Pakistan and the Philippines, people of all ages consider bicycles to be a favorite ride, and in both countries, people take it as a positive and healthy activity."

Ambassador Maria Agnes said, "Embassies of seven ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Brunei Darussalam, are gathered here today for ‘Bicycle Day.’

The envoy said, "Ambassadors and diplomatic staff of ASEAN countries are present here with their families, which is a manifestation of the mutual unity and tolerance of the ASEAN countries."

She said that the ambassadors and diplomats of other countries, and especially the local business community of Pakistan, played an important role in making this day memorable.

The Ambassador said, "Bicycles are a simple, affordable, reliable, clean, and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport, and the day is celebrated with the uniqueness, durability, and versatility of the bicycle."

"Bicycles are good for physical and mental health; they are also good for the environment and the economy," she said.

At the end, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Islamabad and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov said on the occasion, "Bicycle Day is a good step organized by ‘ASEAN Committee Islamabad, which has far-reaching effects on our economic and social life."

Finally, the diplomats and their families took part in a cycle race in which members of the local community also participated.