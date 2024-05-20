Open Menu

SouthState Bank To Buy Independent Bank Group For $2B

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:44 PM

SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B

US-based private bank SouthState Corporation will acquire another lender Independent Bank Group for around $2 billion

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) US-based private bank SouthState Corporation will acquire another lender Independent Bank Group for around $2 billion.

According to a joint press release issued by both banks on Monday, Independent Bank Group, headquartered in McKinney, Texas, has approximately $18.9 billion in total assets, $15.7 billion in total deposits and $14.

6 billion in total loans as of the end of March.

Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas, as well as the Colorado Front Range.

SouthState CEO John C. Corbett said: "With a local, geographic management model, an industry-leading track record on credit and a presence in some of the best markets in the country, Independent Bank Group is a great fit with SouthState."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Austin Houston March Market Best Billion

Recent Stories

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 02 missing children reunited with mother

02 missing children reunited with mother

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify f ..

Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle

6 minutes ago
 Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

6 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Da ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day

6 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & C ..

Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division

7 minutes ago
Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehra ..

Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehran

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to ..

Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens

25 minutes ago
 Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informati ..

Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt

25 minutes ago
 IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islam ..

IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers

25 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces resu ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business