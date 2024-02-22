SSCI Chief Announces Formation Of FMCG Standing Committee At Chamber Level
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) As an endeavour to highlight and resolve issues of distributors’ community attached with consumers' goods, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq has announced formation of a Fast-Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) Standing Committee at chamber level.
He made this announcement during lunch hosted by Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) president Atif Shehzad and rest of his cabinet members in their honor here on Thursday.
The luncheon was attended by former president SCCI Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, along with members of the SCCI executive committee and FMCG president Atif Shehzad, Secretary General Aftab Amin, Khalid Farooq, Malik Saleem Khan, Azhar Khan, Asghar Khan, Mujeebur Rehman, Kashan, Umra Khan and distributors attached with business of goods’ consumers.
Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion apprised the participants regarding initiatives at chamber level towards resolution of business community issues, adding that the chamber has effectively raised issues of the business community attached to consumers’ goods.
The SCCI chief said businessmen have currently faced difficulties and he was abreast of all those problems adding the chamber would get relief from authorities at center and provincial level and readdress all genuine grievances and problems of the community. Traders attached with the distribution business have shown grave concerns over the Point of Sale (POS) system and are highly upset, Fuad Ishaq said.
He assured that the issue of POS would be taken up with FBR in an effective manner and resolved it amicably. Fuad Ishaq said SCCI is the only business community representative forum, which had played an important role in the resolution of their issues and vowed to continue to struggle for their rights at the central and provincial levels.
Earlier, FMCG president Atif Shehzad and General Secretary Aftab Amin and others thanked SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq for announcing formation of the Consumers Goods Standing Committee at the chamber level. They praised the SCCI steps toward resolving the business community issues attached to consumers' goods.
